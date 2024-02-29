Karnataka to take action against labs operating near govt hospitals

Bengaluru: In a bid to uphold regulatory measures and streamline healthcare services, the Karnataka government has issued a stern order to shut down private laboratories operating within a 200-meter radius of government hospitals.

The directive comes after numerous complaints surfaced regarding the unauthorized operation of such facilities in violation of existing regulations.

Despite the clear stipulation outlined in the 2019 order, prohibiting the establishment of new private medical laboratories within close proximity to government hospitals, reports indicate persistent non-compliance in certain areas. To address this concern, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services has issued a comprehensive circular, emphasizing the need for strict enforcement of the law.

The circular mandates all DCs and Chairpersons of Registration and grievances Authority, under the KPME Act, to take decisive action for the closure of private treatment laboratories found operating in breach of the prescribed regulations. Action must be taken in accordance with Section 22 of the KPME Act 2017, with a deadline set for compliance by March 30.

Under Section 6 of the KPME Amendment Act 2017, effective from April 4, 2019, the establishment of new private treatment laboratories within a 200-meter radius of government hospitals is explicitly prohibited. Despite this legal provision, instances of unauthorized private labs operating within the restricted zone have been reported, prompting immediate intervention from health authorities.

District Health and Family Welfare Officers have been tasked with conducting thorough inspections of all private medical laboratories operating within the designated proximity of government hospitals within their jurisdiction. Any violations of the KPME Act or its associated regulations are to be addressed promptly, with the closure of non-compliant establishments being the primary course of action.

The order underscores the government’s commitment to upholding healthcare standards and ensuring the integrity of medical services provided near government healthcare facilities. District officials have been instructed to submit comprehensive reports detailing the closure of non-compliant private labs by the specified deadline, further underscoring the resolve to enforce regulatory measures effectively.