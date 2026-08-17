Karnataka: Tumakuru hospital set for Rs 131 crore transformation

Tumakuru: The Tumakuru district hospital, which has served lakhs of patients for nearly 75 years, is set for a major transformation with the construction of a new modern healthcare facility at an estimated cost of Rs 131 crore.

The existing hospital building, which had developed serious deficiencies in basic infrastructure, including inadequate toilet and sanitation facilities, is being demolished to make way for the new facility. The project is being undertaken with financial assistance from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds.

The old hospital building, which has a history dating back to the pre-Independence period, had served the district for decades. Authorities are also planning to reuse the stones from the demolished structure in a more effective manner, preserving a part of the hospital’s heritage while making way for modern infrastructure.

Alternative arrangements so services are not disrupted

Officials said alternative arrangements have been made in other sections of the hospital to ensure that patients do not face disruption in medical services during the demolition and construction work.

District Minister G. Parameshwara has reviewed the project and held discussions with officials regarding the proposed building. The architectural design, structural plans and other technical aspects of the new hospital have been finalised as part of the project preparations.

The new facility is expected to provide improved infrastructure and a more efficient environment for patients, doctors and other healthcare workers. Particular attention is being given to sanitation and drainage facilities, considering the large number of patients visiting the hospital every day.

Significant upgrade to public healthcare infra

According to officials, the construction work is expected to be completed within 18 months. Once completed, the new district hospital is expected to significantly improve healthcare infrastructure in Tumakuru and provide better facilities for patients from across the district.

“Hundreds of patients visit the hospital every day for treatment. Therefore, priority is being given to providing modern toilets and a well-equipped drainage system in the new building,” Tumakuru District Health Officer Dr Chandrashekar said.

The project is being viewed as a significant upgrade to the district’s public healthcare infrastructure, replacing the ageing facility with a modern hospital designed to meet the growing healthcare needs of Tumakuru.

Authorities said the construction would be carried out while maintaining continuity of essential medical services. The project is expected to strengthen the district hospital’s capacity and improve the overall experience for patients seeking government healthcare services.