Karnataka: Why shouldn’t I start new religion? asks Rayareddy

Koppal: Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy on Monday, August 31, sought to clarify his controversial remarks on Islam while visiting the Anjaneya temple in Yelburga and the Maddaneshwara Mutt in Bodur village in Koppal district.

Rayareddy offered special prayers at the Anjaneya temple before visiting the mutt and seeking the blessings of the seer. His temple visit came amid criticism over his recent statement that Islam was superior to other religions.

Responding to questions from the media, Rayareddy challenged critics to discuss Hinduism with him. “Let those who follow Hinduism debate with me. Let them tell me who founded Hinduism,” he said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The minister insisted that his remarks had been misunderstood and that he had not described Hinduism as a bad religion.

‘Never said any religion is bad’

“I have not said that any religion is bad. I have studied the essence of all religions, and I have respect for all religions,” Rayareddy said.

He also clarified his remarks about wanting to undertake the Haj pilgrimage. According to Rayareddy, he had expressed a desire to visit Mecca but was told that a person would have to convert to Islam to undertake the pilgrimage.

“I will not convert to Islam. I will not convert to Christianity either. I follow the good principles of all religions,” he said.

Rayareddy went on to make another striking remark, saying he was considering the idea of establishing a new religion by combining the good principles of different faiths.

“Why should I not establish a religion myself? Why not establish a good religion by bringing together everything good?” he asked.

The minister said he believed in the principles of the Sharanas and maintained that religious faith was ultimately a personal matter.

“I do not oppose anyone practising any religion. If my mind is clean, that is enough for my religious belief,” he said.

His visit to the temple and mutt, coupled with his fresh comments, is expected to keep the controversy over his earlier remarks alive in Karnataka’s political circles.