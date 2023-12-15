Karnataka’s Kodagu district ranks 7th in global tourist searches

Kodagu: Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes, Kodagu district in Karnataka continues to enchant tourists globally, securing the 7th position among the world’s top 10 tourist destinations.

The recognition comes as a testament to the district’s breathtaking natural beauty and popular attractions, making it a sought-after destination for millions.

Kodagu’s captivating scenery, including verdant hills adorned with lush green forests and glistening streams, transforms into a winter wonderland during the cold and rainy seasons, drawing visitors from far and wide.

In 2023, the district claimed the 3rd spot among the most searched tourist destinations by Indians, with Goa securing 2nd place and Kashmir at 6th.

Home to over 18 prominent tourist spots, such as Madikeri Rajaseet, Abbifalls, Cauvery Nisarga Dhama, Dubare elephant Camp, Abbifalls, and Irpufalls, Kodagu witnesses a substantial influx of tourists, with more than 1 lakh visitors on weekends and 30 thousand on weekdays.

The district boasts over 4 thousand homestays and 1000 resorts, all bustling with activity during the year-end.

Nagendra Prasad, President of the Hotel and Resort Owners Association, noted that the surge in tourists during the year-end festivities emphasizes the district’s growing popularity.

The 7th global ranking positions Kodagu alongside renowned destinations like Goa, Bali, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar, Italy, and Switzerland.

The lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and meandering rivers of Kodagu leave an indelible mark on visitors, contributing to its rising fame.

The Tourism Department of Kodagu acknowledges the significance of Rajaseeti in Madikeri, the nature reserve, and Dubare as prime attractions. Plans are underway to develop user-friendly websites for tourists, enhancing accessibility to information about these sites.

Speaking to Siasat.com Anita Bhaskar, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, expressed joy at Kodagu consistently captivating the world’s attention in terms of tourism.

The surge in Google searches for Kodagu’s tourist destinations reflects the district’s universal appeal and marks a significant milestone in its tourism development.