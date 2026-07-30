Mumbai: Bollywood stars turning down big-ticket films is nothing new, but when the project involves Salman Khan and a celebrated filmmaker, it is bound to grab attention. The latest buzz in the industry suggests that Kartik Aaryan has reportedly declined an offer to appear in Salman Khan’s upcoming film directed by Vamsi Paidipally.

According to reports doing the rounds on internet, Kartik Aaryan was approached for a special guest appearance in the yet-to-be-titled film. However, the actor is said to have turned down the offer due to his packed shooting schedule and prior commitments. It is important to note that neither Kartik nor the makers have officially confirmed or denied the reports.

The rumours come at a time when Kartik is enjoying one of the biggest highs of his career. The actor recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Kabir Khan’s sports drama Chandu Champion, a biopic based on Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. His critically acclaimed performance further cemented his place among Bollywood’s leading stars.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s film with Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally is progressing at a brisk pace. Backed by producer Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, the film reportedly stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Music composers Anirudh Ravichander and Thaman are jointly composing the soundtrack, making the project one of the most anticipated pan-India releases.

On the work front, Kartik has an exciting lineup ahead. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, Naagzilla, and an untitled romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, which also stars Sreeleela.