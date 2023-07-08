Kartik Aaryan’s new property Mumbai, it is worth Rs…

Mumbai: From sharing a flat with 12 aspiring actors to owning a luxurious residence in Mumbai’s prestigious neighborhood, Kartik Aaryan has achieved remarkable success in his Bollywood journey. Having made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), he has truly become a star to reckon with, boasting a net worth of over Rs 39 crores.

Touted to be as the heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan has garnered immense fame and is now enjoying significant financial success. He owns several expensive things, from a luxurious home to super expensive cars.

Kartik Aaryan (Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan’s New Property

According to latest reports, Kartik is now a proud owner another a luxurious property in Mumbai. He gifted himself a lavish apartment in the Presidency Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu. It is reportedly worth Rs 17.50 crores.

He currently resides swanky apartment located in the posh bylanes of Versova in Mumbai, that he bought for a whopping Rs 1.60 crores.

Kartik Aaryan (Instagram)

On the professional front, Kartik was most recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani in the female lead role. He will be next seen in Chandu Champion.