Kartik Aaryan’s ‘wedding’ video leaked, actor spotted taking pheras

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is considered as one of the most beloved and eligible bachelors in tinsel town. His youthful persona, attractive looks, and pleasant personality have made him a top choice for fans. Despite his popularity, Kartik’s romantic life has been kept private, and he has always maintained that he is single and has been for quite some time. Fans are curious to know more about his personal life and even want the actor to get married soon.

Amid this, a video of Kartik Aaryan getting ‘married’ is surfacing online. But wait, the viral clip is not from actor’s actual wedding. It is a leaked video from the sets of his upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ that also stars Kiara Advani.

The video shows Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan as bride and groom in the wedding scene of the movie. They can be seen taking pheras and twinning in white traditional wedding outfits. Watch the video below.

We must say, Satyaprem Ki Katha’s leaked scene is indeed generating a lot of curiosity among the masses, as fans can’t keep calm to watch the film on the big screen. The clip has undoubtedly piqued the interest of the public, with fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release on the big screen. The level of excitement among viewers is palpable, and many cannot contain their enthusiasm to finally watch the movie in theatres.