Karur stamepde: TN BJP leader moves SC, seeks CBI probe

New Delhi: A BJP leader from Tamil Nadu has moved the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede at Karur during a political rally of actor and TVK founder Vijay that killed 41 people and injured more than 60.

The plea, filed by G S Mani, an apex court lawyer and the vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state legal cell, has also sought a stay on the Tamil Nadu Police’s probe into the Karur incident.

The top court has already listed other related pleas for a hearing on October 10.

In his plea filed through Advocate-on-Record R Sathish, Mani has urged the court to transfer the probe from the Tamil Nadu Police to either the CBI or an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a current or former Supreme Court judge.

“The petitioner who is a public-spirited citizen and also a regular practising advocate of this court … has filed this SLP against the impugned common final judgment … dated October 3 … in a batch of writ petitions including … filed by him, seeking transfer of investigation from the respondent state’s local police to the CBI and payment of adequate compensation in relation to a stampede incident at a political meeting in Karur District, Tamil Nadu,” the plea says.

It says the high court had held that sweeping allegations, without tangible material, cannot justify transferring the investigation to a central agency.

“The (high) court also declined to direct enhanced compensation, noting that the state government had announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each victim’s family, while the political party had announced Rs 20 lakh. The incident is not only a case of criminal negligence but also a gross violation of Article 21 of the Constitution,” the plea says.

A free, fair and impartial investigation is part of the fundamental right to life and liberty not only of the victims but also of every citizen, it says.

“Where the state machinery itself is under suspicion, investigation must be entrusted to an independent agency like the CBI, or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired/sitting judge of the Supreme Court,” the plea says.

The petitioner has also sought enhanced compensation for the victims, urging the court to direct the state government and TVK to pay higher ex-gratia amounts.

The plea has demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh per deceased from the state government and Rs 1 crore each from the actor and his political party.

So far, the Tamil Nadu government has provided a compensation of Rs 10 lakh per deceased, while Vijay has contributed Rs 20 lakh each from his personal funds.

On October 3, the high court formed an SIT to probe the stampede.

The principal bench of the high court also dismissed a BJP leader’s plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident and directed her to approach the Madurai bench.

The high court formed the SIT under senior IPS officer and Inspector General, North Zone, Asra Garg. It also criticised the organisers of the event, the TVK leadership and police over the stampede, which killed multiple women and children, among others.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected figure of 10,000.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay on Vijay’s part in reaching the venue for the tragedy.