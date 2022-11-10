Kasani Gnaneswar takes over as TDP president in Telangana

Hyderabad: Former MLC Kasani Gnaneswar on Thursday took over as the president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana.

Gnaneswar assumed the responsibility in the presence of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu at an event held at NTR Bhavan, party headquarters here.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said it was TDP which laid the foundation for the great progress being witnessed in Hyderabad today, especially in IT sector.

Also Read Telangana: Forum For Good Governance seeks inquiry into Munugode bypoll

The TDP government, in 1990s and early 2000s, established a number of reputed institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB), NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research), IT towers, engineering colleges and also schools, ushering in knowledge economy in Hyderabad, he said.

He also said the TDP took major steps in irrigation and other sectors, besides working for the welfare of backward classes.

Gnaneshwar, a leader belonging to the backward classes, had served as MLC and as Chairman of Ranga Reddy district Zilla Parishad in undivided Andhra Pradesh.