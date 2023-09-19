Kashmir journalist Majid Hyderi booked under PSA

Srinagar: Local journalist Majid Hyderi has been booked under the harsh Public Safety Act (PSA) for intimidation, criminal conspiracy and extortion, official sources said on Tuesday.

Majid Hyderi was arrested last week from his residence in Peerbagh outskirts of Srinagar city on a court order and was bailed out on Monday.

He was arrested immediately after his release on bail and was booked under the PSA.

Sources said he has been shifted to a jail in Jammu district where he will remain lodged till the PSA detention order lasts.

PSA is a harsh law which is normally used against anti-national and subversive elements.

The law provides for a maximum of two years detention without any trial.

A PSA detainee can, however, challenge his detention in the high court.

PSA was originally enacted when late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was the chief minister of J&K in 1978. It was enacted to aggressively prevent timber smuggling.

The first PSA detainee in J&K was a timber smuggler named Boub Khan of Ganderbal district. Over the years, the law has also been used against people believed to incite violence and hatred against the country.