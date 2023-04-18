Kashmir: Prayers allowed at Jamia Masjid; first time since 2019

Srinagar: Shab-e-Qadr, the night of power and blessings, was observed across Kashmir valley with religious fervour even as the congregational prayers were allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid here, three days after Jumma-tul-Vida prayers were barred.

This is for the first time since 2019 that the Shab-e-Qadar prayers were allowed at the 14th-century mosque.

As part of the festivities, Muslims thronged mosques and shrines across the valley Monday night for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the fasting month of Ramzan is about to end.

The biggest congregation was witnessed at the Hazratbal Shrine, on the banks of Dal Lake, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad.

Along with the shrine, scores of devout Muslims gathered at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city, Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah shrines.

The congregational prayers were allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid after the prayers on the Jumma-tul-Vida (the last Friday of Ramzan) were barred. The authorities had also disallowed Shab-e-Barat’ prayers at the grand mosque last month.

Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers on the 26th night of Ramzan to celebrate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Mohammad.

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same.