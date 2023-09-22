Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house arrest after 4 yrs

Mirwaiz will be allowed to take part in the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 11:05 am IST
Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house arrest after 4 yrs
Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest on Friday, four years after he was taken into detention in the wake of the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, officials said here.

The Mirwaiz will be allowed to take part in the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area here, the officials from the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid — the management committee of the mosque — said.

Also Read
Mehbooba Mufti attacks BJP for felicitating religious preacher booked under PSA

“Senior police officials visited the residence of the Mirwaiz on Thursday to inform him that the authorities have decided to release him from house detention and allow him to go to Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers,” the Auqaf said in a statement.

MS Education Academy

The release of the Mirwaiz, who heads various religious organisations and is the chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, comes days after he moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The court, on September 15, gave four weeks’ time to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to file its response to the Mirwaiz’s petition.

The Hurriyat leader was put under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019 — the day the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 11:05 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button