Kashmiri activist Waqar Bhatti held for remarks against Bageshwar Baba

Jammu: Kashmiri activist Waqar Bhatti has been booked by Jammu Police on Thursday for making derogatory remarks against Bageshwar Dham Baba Dheerandra Shastri.

Waqar was booked under Section 295 A on the complaint of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal Chief of J&K unit, Rakesh Kumar, who alleged Bhatti’s offensive remarks thus hurting Hindu sentiments, an officer told PTI.

Taking to Twitter, Bhatti said his remarks were in response to a Whatsapp chat with a person who had made vilifying comments on the Muslim community.

“I’m Waqar H Bhatti it’s my request to high authorities of J&K DGP Police & DGP Special CID as I got to know one more FIR has been now registered on me under 295 A in Jammu for a Video which was a counter reply to a Person who spoken wrong words for Muslim community and wrongly,” Waqar tweeted.

On May 24, Bhatti was arrested by Kashmir Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with his ‘shivling’ tweet which caused social media outrage.

Following his tweet, which is now deleted, netizens demanded his immediate arrest.

“FIR was registered following his tweet which hurt religious sentiments. He was later arrested,” a senior police officer said.

Facing a backlash on social media, Bhatti clarified that he did not wish to target any religion. “I did not target any religion and why should I target when the matter is in court.”

Kashmiri activist, Bhatti has been a vocal critic of the BJP government and is often seen in news debates.

(With inputs from PTI)