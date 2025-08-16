Kashmiri govt doctor suspended for not attending Independence Day festivities

A government doctor in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district was suspended for failing to report for duty and skipping Independence Day celebrations at the hospital.

The chief medical officer (CMO) of Bandipora, Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmad Naik, issued an order stating Dr Sabia Salam, a medical officer working at the district hospital, did not show up for the Independence Day celebrations and remained absent with no formal notification or required permission.

“The absence was a direct call to disrespect and disregard for a national event. It displayed insubordination and unbecoming of a Government servant,” the order read.

Dr Sabia Salam has been suspended with immediate effect as part of an ongoing inquiry, according to an official order that referenced Rule 31 of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, and Article 128 of the J&K Civil Service Regulations.

During this period, she will remain attached to the Ophthalmology Department at District Hospital Bandipora under the supervision of its head and will receive a subsistence allowance as per the established norms, the order read.