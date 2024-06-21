Kashmiri man in Bangalore held for pro-Pakistan X post

He was produced before a court which handed him over to two days of police custody

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st June 2024 9:46 pm IST
Bengaluru: A 30-year-old Kashmiri employee of the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) was apprehended for allegedly posting comments in support of Pakistan against India on X.

The accused has been identified as Faheem Firdous Qureshi, a resident of Kashmir. He completed his graduation from Kashmir and master’s from Presidency College Bangalore.

Banglore police have registered a case against Qureshi under IPC sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

He was produced before a court which handed him over to two days of police custody.

