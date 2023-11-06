Kashmir’s PAGD invokes Mahatma Gandhi to urge PM to establish peace in Middle East

It was a little bit of surprise when on Friday Kashmir sent a powerful message to the Government of India, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that it should intervene and help in ending the Israel-Palestine conflict threatening to escalate if not halted soon. This loud appeal to the Indian leadership was made by the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a conglomerate that is devoted to the reversal of the August 5, 2019 decisions of abrogation of Article 370 and dismantling of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of J&K, and Ladakh.

Clearly, this appeal was far beyond its self-scripted mandate to get Article 370 restored to J&K, but there were more than definitive means. The PAGD stepped out of its original mandate to serve a reminder that its geographical and psychological outlook was not confined to the Valley alone, and it had pinned all hopes of resolution of the international crisis in the Mideast on Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Farooq Abdullah, president of the PAGD, who is often chastised by his critics particularly those in BJP, for speaking against the nation, accompanied by firebrand PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, turned tables on the detractors. The PAGD, in the Indian context, represents a voice against the change in the constitutional provisions effected on August 5/6, 2019, but trusts Delhi for resolution of the internal and external crisis.

When a voice comes from Muslim-majority Kashmir, an integral part of the country, the dimensions change. Prime Minister who is talking to the global leaders, urging them to help resolve the conflict in a manner in which terrorism is decimated but at the same time the Palestinians rights to live in peace and to have a state of their own – two state solution – – is honoured, gets strength from such appeals. This indeed is a foreign policy issue and which the Indian leadership is looking at from all angles , but when the internal appeals are made – loud and clear – for Indian intervention, it gives a diplomatic boost . The appeal from Kashmir has a different and important dimension because despite J&K having been reduced to the status of the UT, has its own value and appeal in the international community. When it was reeling under the terror related violence, eyeballs were rolling all across the world, not only the Muslim countries but also in the Western capitals. Now when the terror violence has come down drastically, the government of India is leading the campaign to project Kashmir as a terror-free place. It had given a rare hype to the G20 meet on tourism in Srinagar in May this year as if that was the ultimate finish line for restoration of peace. So, anything said from Kashmir carries its own weight, and the Government of India has the rightful claim to say that it listens to Kashmir.

PAGD has presented an opportunity to Delhi to translate PM’s words spoken at June 2021 all-party meet,” to remove physical and emotional distances between Delhi and Srinagar”. Now, the appeal by PAGD on the Palestinian issue should be used as an opportunity.

The most significant part of this appeal was Farooq’s invocation of India as the “land of Mahatma Gandhi.” Underlining that India always stood for peace in the world. He said that the land of Mahatma Gandhi makes it incumbent upon the Government, and especially the Prime Minister to work for peace in the Middle East. The other context to this appeal was the regret that Farooq expressed on behalf of Kashmiri leadership over the abstention of the Jordanian resolution at the UN calling for ceasefire. India should have sided with peace.

Farooq was joined at the meeting by firebrand PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and PAGD spokesperson and CPM leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami in his call for peace in the Middle East. Later, Mehbooba Mufti told this columnist that the whole of Kashmir is concerned about what is happening in Gaza, where women, children are being subjected to bombardment, almost in a similar tone in which Farooq said that the people are not being treated as humans by the Israeli forces.

The tale of the woes of the people of Gaza without food, water, electricity, and thousands dying in Israeli bombing was narrated before the media. Farooq Abdullah made it clear to the Indian government and to the world at large that they cannot be silent witnesses to the “ massacre of humanity “ in Gaza at the hands of unbridled Israeli forces.

Kashmiri leadership lent their voice to the appeal for India to make more efforts at peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict Delhi should see it in proper perspective. It would be a mistake if it is construed as support for any terror organization as Hamas is being profiled after its devastating attack on Israel on October 7, but for the people of Gaza. Kashmir has spoken, with a reiteration of sorts that it depends on Delhi for everything.