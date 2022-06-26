‘Kat** hai na tu?’: Right-winger abuses minor, DCW takes cognisance

After incidents of attacks on Muslim traders, fruit sellers and roadside vendors, right-wing ideologues are now targeting young children.

In videos that surfaced and are doing rounds on social networking sites, a right-winger can be heard harassing young children and forcing them to abuse Allah. This has forced the Delhi Commission for Women to take cognizance of the matter.

Also Read Karnataka: Goons vandalise watermelon pushcarts of Muslim traders

The man behind the camera can be heard threatening to thrash the young girl, calling her Katui, a demeaning term used to address Muslims.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the video, the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal on Sunday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking details of the FIR registered in the matter. “The man is clearly intimidating the little girl who can be seen as visibly frightened and shaken. This is a very serious matter,” Maliwal said.

The DCW chief further demanded a copy of the FIR and a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police within three days.

However, a senior Delhi Police official confirmed to IANS that so far no FIR has been registered in the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)