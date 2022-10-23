Katrina reveals the most fun aspect of playing ghost in ‘Phone Bhoot’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for her upcoming horror-comedy offering ‘Phone Bhoot’, shared what intrigued her about the script and to her, what was the most fun aspect of playing a ghost in the film, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The actress told IANS, “The most fun aspect of playing a ghost was the world of the film itself. I realised that it’s been quite a few years since I did a comedy film. So, there was some kind of desire to get back on a film set which entailed laughter and quirkiness and a taut script.”

Praising the writers of the film, she further mentioned, “‘Phone Bhoot’ is a film where you can see that writers have created something that they have been really passionate about for years together. They have infused a lot of things, including the pop-culture references and the gags in script and the dialogues, and it will show on the screen when the viewers get to see it.”