Kaushik Reddy’s betrayal exposed, claims Congress’ Almas Khan

Hyderabad: Almas Khan, elected state general secretary of Telangana Youth Congress, said that Kaushik Reddy’s outbursts against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy are not just shameful but also an insult to the democratic mandate of the people of Telangana.

He alleged that while in Congress, Kaushik Reddy acted as a planted agent of KTR, leaking confidential party strategies, sabotaging internal decisions, and stabbing his own colleagues in the back.

“His time in the party was nothing but a well-scripted betrayal, operated from Pragathi Bhavan and executed from within,” he added.

Also Read Netizens expose unhygienic food served by Hyderabad restaurants

Khan further said that now, in his desperation to stay politically afloat, Kaushik resorts to baseless attacks on the CM. “But the youth of Telangana are watching closely, and they will not tolerate this nonsense any longer,” he added.

Demanding a public apology from Kaushik Reddy, Khan said that if he fails to do so, the Youth Congress will ensure that he won’t be allowed to roam the streets freely.