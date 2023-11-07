Kavitha challenges BJP claim on Centre’s role in Telangana’s power supply

She stated that the Central government-run NTPC plant's 680 MW only accounts for a mere 4 percent of the state's peak power demand. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th November 2023 2:22 pm IST
Kavitha hits out at Kishan Reddy over power supply in Telangana (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha asked Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to stop ‘spreading lies’ about the Central government’s contribution to Telangana’s uninterrupted power supply.

She stated that the Central government-run NTPC plant’s 680 MW only accounts for a mere 4 percent of Telangana’s peak power demand. 

Also Read
Telangana polls: Ex-Union min Vidyasagar Rao son’s denied BJP BC quota ticket

Kavitha was replying to a post Kishan Reddy shared on X, claiming that the Centre is ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to the state. Kavitha, countering the claim, said that Telangana’s status as a power surplus state resulted from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s effort. 

MS Education Academy

Kavitha underscored that the state’s power demand peaks at 15,500 MW, whereas the contribution from the vaunted National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant stands at just 680 MW, meaning the Central govt contributes to a mere 4 percent of the total power utilised by Telangana.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th November 2023 2:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button