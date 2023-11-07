Kavitha challenges BJP claim on Centre’s role in Telangana’s power supply

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha asked Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy to stop ‘spreading lies’ about the Central government’s contribution to Telangana’s uninterrupted power supply.

She stated that the Central government-run NTPC plant’s 680 MW only accounts for a mere 4 percent of Telangana’s peak power demand.

Telangana’s peak demand is 15500 MWs, this NTPC plant gives 680 MWs to Telangana.



Essentially that accounts to only 4% of power that Telangana utilises. @kishanreddybjp Anna … kindly stop spreading lies about how uninterrupted power is given by Central Government.



— Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 7, 2023

Kavitha was replying to a post Kishan Reddy shared on X, claiming that the Centre is ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to the state. Kavitha, countering the claim, said that Telangana’s status as a power surplus state resulted from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s effort.

