Kavitha demands 33% women’s quota in LS polls after BRS fields 7% in Telangana 

Her father and BRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has fielded less than 7% women candidates for the upcoming elections

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 8:20 pm IST
Congress not to join Kavitha's one-day hunger strike in Delhi
BRS MLC K Kavitha (File Photo)

Hyderabad: To speed up the implementation of 33% seat reservation for women under the Women’s Reservation Act, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Bharat Jagruthi founder K Kavitha will take the issue to the Supreme Court. “We will shortly file an implead petition in the ongoing case in the Supreme Court,” she posted on X. 

The MLC wants the Women’s Reservation Act to be implemented for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, but clearly not in the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections.

Her father and BRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has fielded less than 7% women candidates for the upcoming elections. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of candidates for 88 constituencies so far, reserving 14% of seats for women.

MS Education Academy

Telangana Congress, on the other hand, released 100 candidates from 115 constituencies, of which only 10 are women. 

“I urge the Centre to address the growing call to action and sanction the women’s quota for the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections,” Kavitha wrote.

“With the evolving scenario, I’ve resolved to vigorously pursue the tangible execution of the Women’s Reservation starting in 2024,” Kavitha posted on X, stating that Bharath Jagruthi has already initiated consultations with experts to adopt a legal path for immediate enforcement of the Act.

In March 2023, Kavitha sat on a hunger strike in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, pressing the Central government to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th November 2023 8:20 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button