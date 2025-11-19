Kavitha detained during Singareni Bhavan protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police detained Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday, November 19, for protesting during the siege of Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The 42-year-old former BRS leader, along with her party members and the Hindustan Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), held a demonstration demanding the restoration of dependent jobs at the Singareni organisation.

They also called for the immediate establishment of a medical board.

The demand for a medical board arises because its absence affects workers’ dependents’ eligibility for jobs and benefits. Protesters are calling for it to be set up immediately to ensure fair and timely treatment.

Telangana Jagruti’s social media accounts claim that police have “illegally arrested” their president, several other leaders, including HMS General Secretary Riaz Ahmed and President Tippa Raju.

A scuffle broke out outside the Singareddy office when Kavitha refused to leave, prompting police officers to detain her. Police have taken her to the Nampally police station.

Kavitha had been touring several districts under the banner of Jagruthi Janam Patha. Throughout the campaign, she frequently raised issues concerning the Singareni organisation and its workers.