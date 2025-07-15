Kavitha is Congress’ unofficial affliate, says MLC Mallanna, questions TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna has alleged that BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is functioning as an “unofficial affiliate” of the grand old party. Speaking to the media at his office in Peerzadiguda on Monday night, July 14, Mallanna claimed that Kavitha is preparing to formally join the Congress soon.

He further stated that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has remained silent on the recent controversy involving Kavitha because “she is at fault,” over the vandalism at Mallanna’s office.

The Congress MLC criticised Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar for holding a press meet in support of Kavitha, calling their actions “bizarre.”

In a related development, two gunmen assigned to Mallanna, Balakrishna and Srinivas were moved to the police headquarters from duty. This follows a violent incident on Sunday when workers from the Bharat Jagruthi organisation, reportedly affiliated with Kavitha, attacked Mallanna’s office in Peerzadiguda. During the altercation, the gunmen fired six rounds into the air to disperse the crowd.

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident on Monday and have since replaced the two gunmen with new personnel.