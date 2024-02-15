Kavitha objects to Rajiv Gandhi’s proposed statue at Telangana Secretariat

She expressed that placing former PM's statue ahead of Telangana Talli is not the right decision. The 'Telangana Talli' is nothing but a symbolic mother goddess for the people of the state.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2024 11:37 am IST
BRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha wrote a letter to the chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council expressing concerns over the proposed installation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the Telangana Secretariat.

In the letter, she stated that the previous government had planned to install a ‘Telangana Talli’ statue at the state Secretariat, which she said was a decision widely supported for its endorsement of the state’s rich cultural heritage. However, she lamented the plan by the current Congress government, led by chief minister Revanth Reddy, to lay the foundation stone for a Rajiv Gandhi statue.

While acknowledging her respect for Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to the nation, Kavitha however expressed that placing his statue ahead of ‘Telangana Talli’ is not the right decision.

Kavitha urged the government to reconsider its decision and prioritize the erection of the ‘Telangana Talli’ statue in front of the Secretariat. The ‘Telangana Talli’ is nothing but a symbolic mother goddess for the people of the state. It was adopted as a representation of Telangana’s dialect and culture.

