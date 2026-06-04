Kavitha questions govt’s Muharram readiness, elephant delay

Hyderabad: Bharat Rakshana Sena (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday, June 4, criticised the Telangana government for what she described as a lack of preparedness for the upcoming Muharram observances, noting that only 12 days remain before the commencement of the holy month.

In a post on X, Kavitha expressed concern that the state government has not conducted any review meetings or initiated visible arrangements for Muharram. She pointed out that several key issues remain unresolved, including the procurement of an elephant for the historic Bibi Ka Alam procession and the release of support and sanctions for 11,836 Ashoorkhanas across Telangana.

“Time is running out. The government must act immediately to ensure a smooth, dignified, and respectful observance of Muharram,” Kavitha said.

The BRS leader questioned the government’s preparedness for one of Hyderabad’s most significant religious events, which attracts thousands of devotees and requires extensive coordination among various departments.

With just 12 days left for the holy month of Muharram, it is deeply concerning that the State Government has not initiated any visible preparations.



No review meetings have been conducted. Even crucial arrangements including the elephant for the historic Bibi Ka Alam procession… — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) June 4, 2026

Elephant issue in focus

Kavitha’s remarks come amid continuing discussions over arrangements for the traditional elephant-led Bibi Ka Alam procession, one of the most prominent events during Muharram in Hyderabad. For decades, the procession featured a caparisoned elephant carrying the revered Alam. However, in recent years, concerns over animal welfare regulations and the availability of trained elephants have complicated arrangements.

Also Read Telangana govt seeks elephant from Karnataka, Kerala for Muharram procession

The issue gained prominence after the death of the famed elephant “Lakshmi,” which had participated in the procession for several years. Since then, authorities and organisers have faced challenges in securing an elephant that meets regulatory requirements and receives necessary permissions. The matter has often required intervention from the state government and coordination with wildlife authorities.

With Muharram approaching, Kavitha said the government must expedite pending decisions and logistical preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of religious events across the state.

Muharram is observed by the Shia Muslim community in remembrance of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and culminates in processions and commemorative gatherings, including the historic Bibi Ka Alam procession in Hyderabad.