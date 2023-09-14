Kavitha summoned again in Delhi excise scam case

Hyderabad: A day after Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a key accused in the Delhi liquor scam, turned approver, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued fresh summons to K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for her alleged involvement in the Delhi excise scam.

Kavitha, who is a member of the BRS legislative council, has been asked to appear at the ED’s Delhi office for questioning on Friday.

The issuance of these fresh summons has once again sparked speculations of her arrest in the scam. Previously, she had been summoned by the ED at their Delhi office on two occasions.

So far, five accused individuals have turned approver in the ED’s case.

Earlier, the ED had alleged that Arun Ramachandra Pillai is the frontman of MLC Kavita, who has allegedly received kickbacks in connection with the Delhi liquor policy.