Kavitha to appear before ED on March 11, leaves Hyderabad for Delhi

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha left for Delhi late Wednesday night after she was summoned by the central agency Directorate of Enforcement in connection to the excise policy money laundering case. She will appear before the ED on March 11.

MLC K Kavitha reached #RGI airport, #Hyderabad she will be leaving to #Delhi. K Kavitha has asked for more time to appear before #EnforcementDirectorate. She has requested to defer her questioning, which is slated for tomorrow. ED yet to accept her request. #liquorgate #Telangana pic.twitter.com/ww7iEPR5Gb — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) March 8, 2023

In a statement released soon after the summon, Kavitha agreed to cooperate with ED fully and remarked that the Narendra Modi-led central government’s ‘tactics’ of intimidation would neither lower her nor her father and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao nor BRS party’s fight against an anti-people regime.

“Let me remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the right of the people,” her statement said.

Also Read KCR convenes key BRS meet on Friday

She further questioned ED’s short notice and denies any involvement in the scam.

“I fail to understand why I have been summoned at such short notice. It seems that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation. As stated, being a social worker and having prior commitments, I had already planned my schedule for the upcoming week, and the abrupt rejection of my request seems to be motivated by reasons best known to you, which demonstrates that it is nothing but “Political victimisation”, her statement read.