Kavitha visits families of Madinah bus accident victims

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, on Wednesday, November 19, paid a condolence visit to one of the families of the Umrah pilgrims in Asif Nagar, who died in the Madinah bus accident.

Earlier, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi informed that the Telangana government-led team, led by state minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin, AIMIM MLAs and two family members of each victim, had reached Madinah and is working with local authorities to ensure the final rites of the 45 victims are carried out smoothly.

Tragedy struck in the wee hours of November 17, when a bus carrying the pilgrims burst into flames after it hit a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia. At least 45 pilgrims, including 10 children, died. Most of them were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki.

The sole survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, a 24-year-old resident of Asif Nagar, is under medical care in a German Hospital in Madinah.

The Telangana Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families.