Kavya Maran goes full meme mode during SRH vs CSK thriller

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran has a talent for turning every match into a meme parade. Her real-time reactions from the stands have made her a permanent fixture on social media timelines, and the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 clash in Chennai was no different.

Queen of the Stands Memes

Kavya’s animated celebrations—and frustrations—often trend quicker than match highlights. This time, TV cameras zoomed in just as Kamindu Mendis wasted a free hit in the 16th over. Kavya’s dramatic eye-roll and head-shake screamed, “How did you miss that?” Fans clipped the moment in seconds; “Kavya Maran reaction” shot to the top of X and Instagram reels.

The Free-Hit Fumble Everyone’s Talking About

With SRH cruising at 128-4, Chennai’s Noor Ahmad gifted Mendis a free hit by overstepping. Instead of cashing in, the left-hander swung at a wide, turning ball and whiffed completely. The rare dot on a free hit earned sarcastic applause from the Chepauk crowd, but it was Kavya’s over-the-top disbelief that truly broke the internet.

Earlier, pacer Harshal Patel (4/28) and skipper Pat Cummins (2/21) pinned CSK to 154. Harshal even dropped Ravindra Jadeja, drawing another fiery glare from Kavya, but he bounced back to bag Dhoni’s wicket. Mendis (unbeaten 38) and local lad Nitish Reddy (31*) then sealed SRH’s first-ever win at Chepauk with nine balls spare.

From GIFs captioned “every SRH fan” to mash-ups with Bollywood dialogues, Kavya’s split-second reaction owned the night. Influencer pages, sports handles, and meme lords churned out content faster than SRH chased runs.