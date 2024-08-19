Kazakhstan Consul hosts business meeting in Hyderabad

In a move to strengthen diplomatic ties between India and Kazakhstan, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hosted a business meeting.

The meeting was held on Monday, August 19, at BTR Greens – MAK Projects in Maheshwaram, Hyderabad, with chairman of the management board, Astana International Airport, Kazakhstan, Yusuf Aljawder.

The dignitaries who attended the meeting include chief executive officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited Pradeep Panicker; UK Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad Gareth Owen; Consul General of the UAE in Hyderabad Aaref Alnuai; and former Director of United Nations in Central Asia Moin Kareem.

The meeting discussed the present political climate, investment, and economic potential between Kazakhstan, India, and the Middle East.

It also focused on the possibility of running direct flights between Hyderabad, India, and Astana, Kazakhstan.

The dignitaries discussed enhancing bilateral ties and exploring new cooperation opportunities, especially in the aviation sector.

Following the meeting, Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan hosted a dinner in honour of Yusuf Aljawder at Xanadu.