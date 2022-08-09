KBC 14 Updates: New prizes, changes in Lifelines & more

Mumbai: Indian television’s biggest and most popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati has made a grand comeback with its season 14. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show premiered on August 7 with some prominent personalities including Aamir Khan, Col. Mitali Madhumita, Major DP Singh, and footballer Sunil Chetri and boxer MC Mary Kom.

After its special premiere, the first episode with regular contestants aired yesterday and in the episode Dhulichand Agarwal from Durg, Chattisgarh made it to the hot seat, first.

Before starting, Amitabh Bachchan informed the contestant about the rules of the game, as usual. However, what grabbed the audience’s attention was the slight change in rules and format.

Amitabh Bachchan informed that the contestants who will win Rs. 1 crore will get a car alongside the prize money. Contestants who will win Rs. 7.5 crore will also take home a car, but of another variety.

He further added that this season will once again have three lifelines instead of four. It can be remembered that Kaun Banega Crorepati originally had only three lifelines and the fourth ‘Ask an expert’ lifeline was introduced in season 4.

Now, season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will retain its original three lifelines but instead of ‘Phone a friend’, the lifeline is converted to ‘Video call a friend’.

In the first episode, Dhulichand uses the lifeline for a question and while the call drops after 60 secs to lock the answer, the person on the video call gets to stay until the answer is revealed.

Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan also made it known that if a contestant fails to answer the final question worth Rs. 7.5 crore, they will take home a cash prize of Rs. 7.5 lakh, unlike in previous seasons, where the prize money would drop down to Rs. 3.20 lakh.