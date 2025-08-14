Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 kicked off with a silver jubilee celebration as the iconic show completed 25 years. Premiering on August 11, the quiz-based reality show once again saw Big B in the host’s chair, engaging contestants and viewers alike.

In the third episode, 21-year-old Kashish Singhal from Delhi took the hot seat. A mathematics graduate, Kashish became the first contestant of the season to attempt the Rs 1 crore question. Did she crack it and become the first crorepati of KBC 17? Scroll down to check.

KBC 17 gets first crorepati?

Kashish failed to crack it.

The question posed by Amitabh Bachchan was: “Which king of the Visigoths demanded pepper, which ancient Rome usually traded from India, as ransom to lift a siege on the city?”

The options were: A) Ludovic, B) Aymeric, C) Alaric, and D) Theodoric.

The correct answer was C) Alaric.

With only one lifeline left, Kashish still felt unsure and decided to quit. She walked away with Rs 50 lakh, enough to clear her father’s debt and support her family.

While Kashish may not have become the first crorepati of the season, her impressive gameplay and inspiring story left viewers cheering. Will KBC 17 crown its first crorepati soon?