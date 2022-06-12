KBC’s promotional video is a tight slap for fake news peddling TV channels

Mumbai: A promotional video for Sony TV quiz show KBC is nothing less than a tight slap for fake news peddling TV channels.

In the video, the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking a question to a guest by the name ‘Guddi’. The question was ‘Which of the following has GPS technology? A) Typewriter, B) Television, C) Sattelite and D) Rs. 2000 note’.

With confidence, the guest chose option D. When Bachchan asked her, “Are you sure?”, she replied, “Not just me, the whole of India is sure about this”.

Even after Bachchan announced that the answer is incorrect and the correct option is satellite, she asked, “Are you playing a prank on me”.

We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo."#KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned!@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/Y2DgAyP3MH — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 11, 2022

Replying to it, Bachchan said, “The prank was what you took as a truth”.

To this reply, the contestant said, “But sir, this is what said in the news. So, it is their fault, right?”.

At the end of the video, he can be seen explaining to viewers the importance of doing a fact-check of the knowledge before believing in it.

Netizens’ reaction

Reacting to the video, many netizens recalled news anchors who had said that the new Rs 2000 note will have a secret chip.

Following are some of the reactions of the netizens

What a tight slap to fake news peddling TV Channels and their Anchors !!



Don't listen to Any Singh or Chaudhary, do your own research.



This is the upcoming #KBC2022 's Ad !



Thank you @SrBachchan for saying this pic.twitter.com/59UttPhxHo — Dr Vishesh (@Dr_VisheshSingh) June 12, 2022

India – Please be sure about what u are watching!

BTW, #KBC2022 with @SrBachchan coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jUkdav1DEM — The DeshBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheDeshBhakt) June 11, 2022