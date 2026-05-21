KCR appoints constituency in-charges for BRS membership drive

Hyderabad: In a major push to revive the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after its defeat in the 2023 Telangana elections, the party’s chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has announced in-charges for all 119 Assembly constituencies for digital membership registration.

Digital training will be provided to the newly appointed in-charges at Telangana Bhavan through IT experts. An exclusive app is being designed for registering the members.

Training sessions will be held at constituencies under the guidance of the party district general secretaries and the newly appointed in-charges. The camp will be held for a week, attended by two party workers from each polling booth.

After training sessions, the schedule for the digital membership drive will be announced, wherein new members will be registered, and existing can renew their membership.

Based on the success of the membership drive, new committees are expected to be constituted across the state. KCR will be personally supervising the entire membership process.

BRS to hold padayatra on Palamuru-Rangareddy project

BRS is also going to hold a padayatra from Narlapur reservoir to Udandapur reservoir in June to exert pressure on the Congress government to complete the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), which the pink party has been claiming is 90 per cent completed during the BRS government.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, May 21, BRS leader V Srinivas Goud claimed that 95 per cent of the works for the construction of Narlapur and Yedhula reservoirs, which are part of PRLIS, have already been completed, and 98 percent of canal works were completed during the BRS government.

He accused the Congress government of neglecting the project for the past 2.5 years and cancelling the tenders for the project. He demanded that the state government bring the project into operation within 6 months.