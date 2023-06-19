KCR cancels haj caravan flag-off program, disappointing Muslim community

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has canceled the haj pilgrimage flag-off program, causing disappointment among the Muslim community. Despite not sending any pilgrims since 2017, the chief minister had planned to visit the Haj House on Sunday to address the concerns among Muslims. The Telangana Haj Committee was informed about the chief minister’s intended visit two days ago, with the scheduled time set for 4 pm. Officials of the Haj Committee had hoped that the chief minister would at least bid farewell to the pilgrims during this election year, aiming to win the hearts of the Muslim community. However, their hopes were dashed when the chief minister’s secretary informed them about the cancellation of the program.

Muhammad Saleem, Chairman of the Haj Committee, shared that the last convoy is set to depart on June 22 and extended an invitation to the chief minister to visit the Haj House at any time during this period. It remains to be seen whether the chief minister will avail himself of this opportunity in the remaining days. The publication of a report in The Siasat Daily regarding the chief minister’s lack of interest in Haj pilgrims prompted advisers to the chief minister to take action. It is said that the chief minister cancelled his visit to the Haj House due to the arrival of foreign leaders.

This decision has caused unease among the pilgrims, as chief ministers from other states are bidding farewell to their pilgrims, while KCR has not visited the Haj House since 2017. Former chief ministers Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Roshaiah, and Kiran Kumar Reddy bid farewell to the pilgrims during their tenure in united Andhra Pradesh. Even Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy donated Rs 80,000 to each pilgrim and ensured that all members of the Haj Committee were able to perform the haj. In contrast, the government of Telangana has not provided any special facilities or concessions to the Haj pilgrims, offering only basic formal facilities.

The cancellation of the hajj pilgrimage flag-off program by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has raised concerns among the Muslim community, who were hoping for a gesture of support and solidarity from the chief minister. The lack of attention and special facilities extended to the Haj pilgrims in Telangana has further added to the disappointment.