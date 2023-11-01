KCR conducting Yagam for ‘prosperity of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh’

Hyderabad: Taking time off from his hectic Assembly electioneering, Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who always banks on stars and voters for success in his endeavours, is conducting Rajashyamala Sahitha Subramanyeswara yagam for the “prosperity of the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.”

KCR has begun his yagam accompanied by wife Shobha and close family members including J Santosh, MP.

The 3-day yagam is being conducted under the supervision of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham.

Visakha Sharada Peethadhipatis Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati and Swatmanandendra are conducting the Yagam at KCR’s sprawling farm house in Erravalli village of Markook Mandal, Siddipet district, about 60 kms from Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The Raja Syamala Sahita Subramanyeswara Yagam is being performed by Vedic scholars from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. About 170 Ritwiks (Vedic scholars) are roped in for the yagam.

శత చండీయాగం నిర్వహించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కేసీఆర్



లోక కళ్యాణార్థం ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు దంపతులు బుధవారం వారి వ్యవసాయ క్షేత్రంలో శత చండీయాగం నిర్వహించారు.



శత చండీయాగంలో భాగంగా.. గురు, దేవతా ప్రార్థన, మహా సంకల్పం, గణపతి పూజా, స్వస్తి పుణ్యాహవాచనము, ఆచార్యాది… pic.twitter.com/aCmFHeWgkn — BRS Party (@BRSparty) November 1, 2023

Chief Minister and his spouse Sobha entered the Yagashala after performing Go Puja (cow pooja) and paying respects to Swami Swaroopanandendra.

The rituals include Ganapathi Puja, Punyahavachanam, Panchagavya Praasana.

Swami explained the objectives of the Yagam and presented clothes to the Ritwiks before commencing the yagam.

Swami Swaroopanandendra conducted a special pooja in honour of Goddess Rajashyamala, adorned in the Vanadurga avatar.

The rituals include Astra Raj Archana, Karkariya Sthapana etc invoking the blessings of 3 crore deities to ensure success of the ambitious yagam,

He later performed the consecration of fire and installation of Agni in the yagashala. The yagam will come to an end with Poornahuthi.

The Swamiji performed the special pooja to Goddess Raja Shyamala who is the presiding deity of Visakha Sri Sharada Peetham.

Quoting Swamiji, BRS sources said the Yagam was being performed for the prosperity and happiness of people of Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh.

Raja Shyamala Yagam is unique to the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham.

Swami Swaroopanandendra praised Chief Minister for conducting the yagam for development, prosperity of both the Telugu States and for the benefit of people. Hyderabad city was shining bring as a great city in the country due to the Yagam performed by Chief Minister in the past, he added.

“The impact of Rajashymala Yagam extends not only to the Chief Minister’s family but to the entire State. Telangana’s successful transformation is due to the result of the yagam performed by Chandrasekhar Rao in the past,” he said.

KCR and his wife Shobha also performed Shatha Chandi Yagam for the well being of the world. There were series of rituals as part of the Yagam including invoking Gods, Sahasra Modaka Ganapathi Homam, Navagraha homam, Ashtavadhanam and others.

Stating KCR who read Mahabharata was fully conversant with Hindu Philosophy, the Swamiji wished KCR’s family get the blessings of Goddess Raja Syamala.

KCR had performed “Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam” on a large scale in 2019 and several yagam in the past.

KCR’s yagam in the midst of crucial assembly election campaign has raised eye brows in political circles in view of the tough going for the BRS.

KCR is trying to perform a Hatrick in the elections. He led Telangana movement, got a separate State in 2014, won 2014 and 2018 elections and trying for a third straight win.

However, the going is tough this time for KCR from Congress party which is in upbeat mood after its stunning win in neighbouring Karnataka besides BJP.

“There is nothing to read between the lines. KCR has always been known for conducting yagams for the good of the State and people,” a senior BRS leader said.