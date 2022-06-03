KCR expresses shock, announces ex gratia for Karnataka bus accident victims

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) expressed deep shock and grief over the ghastly road accident that occurred in Karnataka on Friday where seven persons belonging to Hyderabad died.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs to the next of kin of Telanganites who died and Rs 50,000 to those who were injured in the mishap. The Chief Minister also directed to make all arrangements to bring the bodies to Hyderabad.

Accordingly, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the Sangareddy district collector to coordinate with the counterpart of Karnataka and arrange to shift the bodies and injured.

Also Read Karnataka: 7 burnt to death as bus catches fire after collision

The incident took place around 6.30 a.m. in the outskirts of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway. The bus was travelling from Goa to Hyderabad.

Police sources said that the bus had caught fire after colliding with a lorry. The bus then collided with the bridge and also veered off the road due to the impact of the accident. More than 35 passengers were traveling on the bus at the time of the accident.

The private bus belonged to the Orange company in Goa. The locals were not able to go near the bus as it caught fire soon after the collision. They informed the police, Fire Brigade, and Emergency services.