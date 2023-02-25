KCR family’s scams scaring industrialists from investing: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar attacked chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family, including IT minister KT Rama Rao and accused them of distracting investors thanks to their alleged involvement in land scams.

Bandi Sanjay was attending the Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa street corner meeting at Alair on Saturday. “Foreign industrialists are scared of investing in the state because of the land scams involving KCR’s family and kickbacks they are demanding,” he said.

Sanjay alleged that the BRS government had not been able to attract even attracted half of the investments received by neighboring Karnataka.

“As many as 150 countries have come forward to invest in India. More than 50% of all the foreign investments India had received in the last 75 years have come only during the Modi regime. Despite having a potential city like Hyderabad, Telangana has not received even 5% of the country’s investments. It shows how atrocious KCR’s regime is,” he said.

“This is just a humbug, If the BRS led by KCR is pulled down from power, the value of the life sciences industry would go up to Rs 50 lakh crore,” said Sanjay in response to K T Rama Rao’s statements on life sciences ecosystem on Friday.

Sanjay said that KTR, who was basking in the glory of his father, was making tall claims about his achievements.

“He could become BRS working president only because of KCR. In fact, no other leader except the one from KCR’s family can become CM or even BRS president. But in BJP even an ordinary party worker can become national and state unit president,” he said.

“While the Modi government sanctioned 2.5 lakh houses for the houseless poor in Telangana, KCR has not taken it up only to deny credit to Modi,” Sanjay said.

Sanjay alleged that the KCR family was grabbing precious lands in the name of temple development. “He has done the same in Yadadri and now he is eyeing lands in Kondagattu,” Sanjay added.