KCR holds meeting with key BRS leaders to strengthen party

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) held a meeting with the key functionaries of his party at his farmhouse in Erravalli village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district on Tuesday, May 12, where the appointment of new district and constituency in-charges, in addition to strengthening the party from the grassroots, were discussed.

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The focus was mainly on grabbing a majority of seats in the upcoming local body elections in Telangana, in which the Mandal Parishad Taluk Committee (MPTC) members, Zila Parishad Taluk Committee Members (ZPTC), and Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPP) will be elected.

The attendees, comprising BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, Maheshwaram MLA P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sanathnagar MLA T Srinivas Yadav, MLC B Madhusudhan Chary, and MLC LV Ramana, among others, shared their opinions on how to revive the party from the ground up.

Membership drive

The meeting also discussed speeding up the membership drive to register new members in the party, while retaining the existing members.

Appointment of internal committees within the party was also elaborately discussed during the meeting, which primarily focused on organisational building and changes in the existing structure of the party, in line with the political situation prevailing in the state.