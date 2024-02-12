KCR insulting Telangana by not attending Assembly: Revanth

A Revanth Reddy said, "Mahaanubhaav (Nobleman) leader of the opposition is insulting Telangana community by not coming to Assembly."

Hyderabad: As former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) skipped another day of the Budget session on Monday, February 12, chief minister A Revanth Reddy, in the Telangana Assembly, accused him of insulting the state and its people by avoiding duties.

“Mahaanubhaav (Nobleman) leader of the opposition is insulting the Telangana community by not coming to Assembly,” he said referring to the former CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Telangana Assembly.

KCR skipped the budget session for the second time and was only present when the deputy CM presented the budget on February 10.

KCR who suffered a hip fracture in December following the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, has been recuperating and only recently resumed public appearances.

He took oath as Gajwel MLA on February 1, after a delay due to his injury.

