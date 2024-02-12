Telangana govt issues GO increasing TSPSC exam age limit to 46

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday, February 12, increased the maximum age limit for Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams and recruitment for government jobs in the state by two years, increasing the upper age limit to 46 years.

“Several representations have been received from unemployed youth, for considering relaxation of upper age limit for direct recruitment to enable more unemployed youth to become eligible for recruitment to the various categories of posts,” read the order dated February 8.

It is to be noted that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on February 9 announced increasing the age limit of Group 1 applicants to 46 years.

Earlier, the government issued orders to raise the maximum age limit for appointment by direct recruitment to TSPSC by 10 years from 34 to 44 years.

The order stated that the TSPSC secretary had requested the government to raise the maximum age limit for posts other than the Uniform Services, further by two years in addition to the ten years already raised.

Age limit not for Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons, Forest departments

The GO clearly states that age relaxation does not apply for, Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons, Forest departments. “Provided that nothing in this rule shall apply for direct recruitment to the posts of Uniform Services viz., Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons, Forest Departments etc., for which physical standards have been prescribed in the State and Subordinate service Rules or in the relevant Special or Ad-hoc rules.”