KCR merciless towards Raja Singh, alleges Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: BJP leader and former MP Vijayashanti on Monday alleged that CM KCR was showing no mercy towards their party MLA T. Raja Singh and added that Raja Singh’s arrest was a classic example of how merciless CM KCR is towards his political opponents and how he takes revenge from them.

Stating that Raja Singh was lodged at Charlapally central prison, she said wife of Raja Singh had to approach the High Court stating that her husband has threat to his life at the Charlapally central prison and urged the court to provide special security to him. She said it was unfortunate that the TRS government forgot the fact that Raja Singh is an MLA.

Stating that the officials of the jail are not allowing the voters of Raja Singh’s constituency to meet him during Mulakat, she said such denial was nothing but depriving the citizens of the country of their rights. She said several supporters of Raja Singh from the State and neighbouring Maharashtra held rallies demanding his release.