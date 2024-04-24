KCR mortgaged Secunderabad LS seat to BJP for Kavitha’s bail: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chiefsupremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) “mortgaged” the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat to the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) to secure bail for his daughter and MLC K Kavitha, who is currently under judicial custody in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Chief Minister meant to say that the BRS changed its candidate to ex-minister and MLA Padma Rao in connivance with the BJP. Revanth was addressing a street-corner meeting in Secunderabad on Wednesday during the filing of nomination papers by Congress Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate Danam Nagender.

Nagender won the Khairatabad Assembly seat on a BRS ticket in last year’s Assembly election. He however defected to the ruling Congress about a month ago, and was subsequently made the party’s candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat.

“KCR fielded Pajjanna (Padma Rao) not because of his love for him, but to damage his pride and credibility. The father (KCR) slept in his farmhouse and the son (KTR) slept in his Jubilee Hills guesthouse when Pajjanna filed his nomination the other day. I could see only a few people with him. This explains the arrangement between BJP and BRS,” Revanth claimed.

Revanth challenged both BJP state president and Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) to come for a debate on which government developed Hyderabad.

Revanth claimed that as Malkajgiri MP, he was the one who got 194 acres sanctioned for the skyways of Rajiv Gandhi national highway passing through the Secunderabad Cantonment. He promised that Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and Danam Nagender, could work to develop the city and that Nagender.