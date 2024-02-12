KCR mulls fielding ex-TSFDC chairman from Medak LS seat

The BRS supremo has already spoken to Reddy who has agreed to contest from Medak, as per reports

Published: 12th February 2024 8:01 pm IST
KCR considering ex-TSFDC chairman as Medak candidate for LS polls
Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: The pre-election season of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has pushed political parties into serious work mode. According to sources, BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao was earlier contemplating contesting the general elections from Medak Lok Sabha seat.

However, he is believed to have changed his mind and is considering fielding former Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) chairman V Pratap Reddy, who belongs to Gajwel. The BRS supremo has already spoken to Reddy who has agreed to contest from Medak, The New Indian Express reported.

The Siddipet and Gajwel assembly constituencies are represented by KCR and former health minister Harish Rao. Considered party strongholds, these constituencies also come under the Medak Parliamentary constituency.

With the recent Assembly elections setbacks, the party is aiming for a victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

