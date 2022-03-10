KCR must approve pending applications of 7000 imams, muezzins: AISUC

Hyderabad: All India Sofi Ulema Council (AISUC) President Maulana Hakeem Sufi Khairuddin appealed to the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately approve the pending applications of 7000 imams and muezzins, release their honorariums and take action against the Waqf Board employees for mistreating them.

Maulana said that the state’s 7000 imams and muezzins have been doing rounds to the Board office for the approval of their pending applications for 3 years. The Waqf Board officials not only fail to entertain them but treat them badly. “The Waqf Board employees consider the Board as their personal property. Corruption in the board is widespread.”

“A list of board employees has been given to chief secretary Ahmad Nadeem but no action has been taken against them. Those in the top positions are helping the corruption to grow,” Maulana alleged.

“In case of the state government’s failure to address these issues, the 7000 imams and muezzins will be forced to stage sit-in protest using their democratic right,” Maulana warned.