KCR must resign for failure to provide jobs: Sharmila

Hyderabad: The head of the YSR Telangana Party Sharmila on Tuesday demanded that the Chief Minister KCR must resign immediately for failing to provide jobs.

Sharmila met the Telangana Public Service Commission Chairman Janardhan Reddy and submitted a memorandum regarding jobs. Later on, she held a “Dharna” outside the Chairman’s office in support of the unemployed youth.

Speaking to the media, Sharmila said, “The Bisval Committee formed by the state government had informed in its report that there are 1.90 lakh jobs vacant across the state. Instead of filling those vacancies, the CM is forming committee after committee to waste time.”

“The People of Telangana do not need a CM who makes tall promises to win elections and then forgets his promises. The CM must tender his resignation,” Sharmila said.

“The unemployment allowance must be released immediately. The CM made tall promises like making a Dalit CM and 12% reservation for Muslims in jobs and education which he failed to fulfill,” Sharmila said.