KCR to address key BRS meeting in Telangana Bhavan on May 17

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair a joint meeting of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislature party and parliamentary party at Telangana Bhavan on May 17.

“All the MLAs, MLCs, and MPs of the party will be attending the meeting,” said a press note.

Agendas involving development and welfare activities taken up by the BRS government in the last nine years and the ways to propagate them across the country will likely be discussed in the meeting.

Additionally, discussions pertaining to the state formation day celebrations which will be taken up for 21 days are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting holds importance as the BRS government will be completing nine years in office on June 2, and is gearing up for the Assembly polls scheduled for the end of the year.