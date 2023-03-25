KCR to address the public in Maharashtra’s Kandhar Loha on March 26

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekhar is all set for his second public meeting to be held at Kandhar Loha in Nanded district, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the one lakh people from 16 Mandals who are expected to attend the public meeting.

In order to create a good impact, the BRS party has positioned 16 specially designed campaign vehicles equipped with LED screens. These vehicles will tour villages to showcase and highlight BRS’s progress in Telangana since 2014.

BRS MLA from Chennur Balka Suman tweeted, “Visited the premises of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao massive public meeting to be held on Sunday at Loha, Nanded”

Visited and inspected helipad in the Loha town, Nanded District ahead of CM KCR Sir's @BRSparty public meeting on 26th March, 2023. pic.twitter.com/X29NsJ6zWz — Balka Suman (@balkasumantrs) March 25, 2023

Reviewed the ongoing arrangements for the Hon'ble CM Sri KCR Sir's @BRSparty massive public meeting which will be held on 26th March,2023 in Loha, Nanded District along with @MPBBPATIL garu, MLAs @JeevanreddyBRS garu, Shakeel Amir Garu. pic.twitter.com/RxgbDTImus — Balka Suman (@balkasumantrs) March 25, 2023

This will be the party’s second public meeting in Maharastra. The first was held at Bhokar of Nanded district on February 5. BRS plans to contest the upcoming local body elections, including the Nanded Municipal Corporation elections.