KCR to seek Governor’s appointment to resign from CM post

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo KCR will soon approach Raj Bhavan seeking an appointment with the Telangana Governor this evening to resign from the post of Telangana’s chief minister.

After the official announcement of election results, the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana will issue a gazette notification for the constitution of the new Legislative Assembly. The notification includes the list of winning candidates.

Subsequently, the incumbent chief minister and the Council of Ministers have to tender resignations whether the party they represent wins or loses the elections.

If the CM and his Cabinet pass a resolution in the Cabinet meeting to resign, the Governor has to mandatorily request the incumbent CM to continue till the new government is formed.

Meanwhile, KCR has convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 4, a day after the results of the Telangana Assembly elections are announced.

A two-line message from the CM’s office on December 1 said, “The state cabinet will meet at Telangana secretariat on December 4 at 2 pm.”

Telangana Elections 2023

The Congress is cruising forward with 56 wins and 9 leads widening the margin with the incumbent BRS at around 3 PM today.

The Counting of Telangana polls began at 8 am today, with early trends giving Congress a solid lead in the state with BRS, BJP, and AIMIM following the grand old party respectively.