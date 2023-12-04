KCR will be CM again within a year, BRS MLA tells cadre

Hyderabad: Consoling party cadres in Ghanpur Station in Jangaon districtafter BRS debacle in Telangana polls, party leader Kadiyam Srihari told them not to get disheartened as the party would come back to power in one year or even six months.

Among cheers, Srihari said, “Do not fear if we are not in power now. Whether its six months or one year or two years, KCR will become Telangana’s chief minister once again,” he said.

Newly elected Ghanpur (station) MLA and #BRS Senior leader Kadiyam Srihari

asked party men to not lose hope, be disheartened or feel scared, said ‘’We will come back to power within six months or in a year or two and #KCR will again become CM. #TelanaganaElections… pic.twitter.com/dgcjKdMoU8 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 4, 2023

The BRS leader defeated Congress candidate B Arogyam with a margin of 40,051 votes in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The Indian National Congress ended BRS’s ten-year rule by winning with a majority on December 3. Outgoing chief minister KCR, who was contesting from two constituencies, Gajwel and Kamareddy, lost in the latter.