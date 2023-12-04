KCR will be CM again within a year, BRS MLA tells cadre

The BRS leader defeated Congress candidate B Arogyam with a margin of 40,051 votes in Ghanpur Station assembly seat

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th December 2023 10:09 pm IST
'We will come back in 6 months...' BRS leader consoles party workers
BRS leader Kadiyam Srihari

Hyderabad: Consoling party cadres in Ghanpur Station in Jangaon districtafter BRS debacle in Telangana polls, party leader Kadiyam Srihari told them not to get disheartened as the party would come back to power in one year or even six months.

Among cheers, Srihari said, “Do not fear if we are not in power now. Whether its six months or one year or two years, KCR will become Telangana’s chief minister once again,” he said.

The BRS leader defeated Congress candidate B Arogyam with a margin of 40,051 votes in the recently concluded assembly elections.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
EC lifts Model Code of Conduct with immediate effect

The Indian National Congress ended BRS’s ten-year rule by winning with a majority on December 3. Outgoing chief minister KCR, who was contesting from two constituencies, Gajwel and Kamareddy, lost in the latter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th December 2023 10:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button