KCR will be CM again within a year, BRS MLA tells cadre

Hyderabad: Consoling party cadres in Ghanpur Station in Jangaon districtafter BRS debacle in Telangana polls, party leader Kadiyam Srihari told them not to get disheartened as the party would come back to power in one year or even six months.
Among cheers, Srihari said, “Do not fear if we are not in power now. Whether its six months or one year or two years, KCR will become Telangana’s chief minister once again,” he said.
The BRS leader defeated Congress candidate B Arogyam with a margin of 40,051 votes in the recently concluded assembly elections.
The Indian National Congress ended BRS’s ten-year rule by winning with a majority on December 3. Outgoing chief minister KCR, who was contesting from two constituencies, Gajwel and Kamareddy, lost in the latter.